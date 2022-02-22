Southwest Iowa considered abnormally dry

SOUTHWEST IOWA – The U.S. Drought Monitor shows parts of southwest Iowa are considered abnormally dry, and while there is some talk among producers of dry conditions, most of the concern happens closer to planting season.
Southwest Iowa counties in the abnormally dry category include Harrison, Shelby, Audubon, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page. Most of Cass County is also in the abnormally dry category, except for a part in the southeast corner.
“It’s a discussion point,” said ISU Field Agronomist Aaron Saeugling. “It’s a little abnormally dry for January and February compared to last year. We obviously have a lot less snow cover. We’ve seen a wide fluctuation in temperature swings. As an agronomist, I don’t know that I’m concerned about it today in February. I’ll have a lot more concerns once we get to the April and May time frame if we don’t receive moisture.”
Officials at the National Weather Service say the extended precipitation forecast doesn’t give much more detail. A map of March precipitation shows almost three-fourths of the state has an equal chance of being either above or below normal in moisture.
The area is expected to get a trace to a half inch of snow today from a storm that was coming in last night with highs in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Highs will continue to be in the high teens and low 20’s through the rest of the week, and move into the 30’s during the weekend.