SOUTHWEST IOWA – The Atlantic News Telegraph is offering a new contest for readers to pick their favorites in the southwest Iowa area.
It’s called “Reader’s Choice -Who is the Best?” and asks people to vote for their favorite things in categories ranging from automotive to dining/entertainment to services.
A full page ballot will be found in the Sept. 2 edition with the different categories and spaces to fill in the choices. The categories include automotive/transportation, dining/entertainment, health care/fitness, home services/services, lifestyle/education, retail and people.
Some examples of choices include best tire store, best BBQ, best dentist, best lawn care, best campground, best consignment/thrift shop, best bank teller and best farm cooperative. The full list will be on the ballot in the Sept. 2 edition.
Individuals can pick their favorites, write them on the ballot, and returned the ballot to the News Telegraph office by Oct. 31 by 4 p.m. Ballots can be dropped off or mailed to the office at: Atlantic News Telegraph, 410 Walnut Street, Box 230, Atlantic, Iowa 50022.
Check out our website - atlanticnewstelegraph.com - and watch for a link to fill out the ballot online.
Winners will be announced in November.