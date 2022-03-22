This past week we got the privilege of living in the reality that spring is coming. She showed us her beautiful self, and then like normal, mother nature wrangled us back to reality - with an early spring snow!
Isn’t that often true of our dreams, life, healing, goals, planning, etc. We bury something deep beneath the surface, something we tuck into our hearts that we think will only ever live in the dreams portion of our soul. We play mother-nature and keep the dream frozen with the mimicking of an early spring snow, that is fear.
But they don't have to stay there. Fear doesn’t have to win.
There have been moments in my life when my dreams and goals start to peak above the surface. They push through the tightly closed, frozen shut, tundra of my fear, and my worry, and the lies I listen to. Lies that say, ‘no one will care’, ‘no one will think this is a good idea’, what if this fails’...
So I immediately shove them back down, under the surface. Forcing them to wither again, because fear is a force to be reckoned with.
But what if I could learn to have a different response? Our God-given dreams aren’t going to go away. He put them in us because he needs us to walk them out. So, what if when those dreams seem to be resurfacing, I lean into them as confirmation from God that the time is now, or at least explore that thought. That maybe the dreams have had their time to build, that the timing for someone else that I’ll need to fulfill this dream, is right for them now too - and they’re ready, waiting on me. Am I robbing what could be because I’m afraid of what might not be?
This week I decided I don’t want the risk of that regret in my life. So I’m learning to lean in, instead of slamming my heart shut again. But in order to lean in, I have to risk being vulnerable. I have to risk that I may try 100 things and only 2 work. I have to know that some days I will be the only one who believes strong enough in my dreams to keep going. And I have to be okay-enough with all of those truths, or I’ll never make outta the gate.
What have you buried under the surface of fear, that is ready for its Spring moment? It’s ready to spring up, above the surface of what if’s, and worries, and it’s ready to change your entire landscape from dead and dull, to green and glorious.
I’m going to focus on the Spring season of my dreams. Because as Spring starts to pop up all around us, with it comes the refreshing truth that growth and life always come after the freezing and the frost.
Your dreams, my dreams, your calling in this life, goals for your family, were not meant to stay frozen forever. You were given those dreams for a reason. We have no idea who is waiting to be blessed on the other side of our obedience, in walking them out.
So when the grass of your dreams, or healing, or hard work, start popping up through the surface - don’t panic. It’s okay to sit there with that knee-jerk reaction of worry and fear, long enough to stake claim over those lies, so that you can clear the environment of your heart and soul, and with that make way for the space needed to grow and flourish.
What dreams did you put on pause that you could root up in this season of Spring? The chorus in a song I love, titled Seasons by Hillsong says, “Though the Winter is long, even richer the harvest it brings. Though my waiting prolongs even greater, your promise to me, like a seed. I believe that my season will come.”
Your season has come. Your dreams are valid. The world needs you to be brave enough to step forward in what you are called to do on this earth. We’re waiting.
I’m ready. How about you?
Until Next Week,
Mallory