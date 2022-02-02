ATLANTIC – The annual Atlantic Band Spaghetti Supper, which is a fund-raiser for band and choir trips, will be held on Feb. 7 at the AHS Commons from 5 to 8 p.m.
Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 11 and under, and free for children ages 4 and under. Take out will be available.
Tickets can be purchased at the door, or from any band member.
The supper started over 50 years ago, and was originally to help purchase band uniforms, but more recently it has been a fund-raiser for the trip. AHS Instrumental Music Director Jarrod O’Donnell said the next trip is tentatively scheduled for 2024 but no destination has been set.
The supper will include all you can eat spaghetti, roll, salad, pie along with coffee, water and lemonade to drink. O’Donnell said he’s looking forward to serving in person, since last year was limited to take out due to the COVID pandemic.
“It’s going to be great to be back inside, so hopefully people want to come and warm up with some spaghetti,” he said.