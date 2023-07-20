ELK HORN – Thomas Dambo- who is considered the world’s leading recycle artist- will be holding an in person artist talk at the Museum of Danish America on July 24 at 7 p.m. Dambo is known internationally for his art installations, most notably his troll sculptures that are a part of his project “The Trail of a Thousand Trolls.” The museum is currently home to Dambo’s “The Left Hand of Little Arturs” and “The Nordic Swan.”
Dambo is considered the world’s leading recycle artist, having been taught from a young age the value of recycling, sustainability, and unlimited imagination. Before embarking on the path of building larger-than-life sculptures, Thomas led a multifaceted life that allowed him to express his creativity via music, street art, and scenic design. After graduating from the Kolding Design School with a master’s degree in interactive design, Thomas began his current journey of using recycled materials to create colorful art installations, building the foundation for his artwork today.
Thomas’ high level of creativity, design acumen and versatility drive the creation of highly interactive experiences, allowing users to express their own individuality on a large scale. This philosophy can be found in works such as his “Happy Alphabet,” “Happy Wall” and “Future Forest.” From vibrant gardens made of recycled plastics to a functioning DIY Christmas market made from commercial refuse, Thomas creates experiences that are immersive, interactive, and awe-inspiring. Today, Thomas is known internationally for his larger-than-life troll sculptures that are a part of his project “The Trail of A Thousand Trolls” that are all made from recycled wood. With over 100 sculptures all over the world, these trolls have begun to have a life of their own. Popping up in Denmark, USA, France, Germany, China, South Korea, Chile, and many more on the way, the message of sustainability and unlimited imagination have reached millions through in person visits, shared photos, and international media coverage.
Thomas’ vision is to create art that inspires people to go explore, have adventures in nature, and demonstrates that trash can be turned into something beautiful.