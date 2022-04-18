Families came out on Saturday morning to hunt for Easter eggs, get treats and prizes, enjoy free food and drinks and see the one and only Easter Bunny. Atlantic Rising hosted Atlantic's Easter Egg Hunt on a chilly Saturday morning in the Atlantic City Park, allowing children to find plastic eggs with candy or prize tickets inside, have free hot dogs courtesy of Hy-Vee, have free drinks courtesy of Atlantic Bottling, and say hi and get their photo taken with the Easter Bunny. People also could look at decorated color wooden eggs displayed around the park. Staff from the Atlantic Park and Recreation Department offered the wooden eggs for people to decorate and then put on display for people to view and vote for their favorite one. 

