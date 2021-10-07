ATLANTIC - The Atlantic City Council agreed Wednesday to allow a family living on the south side of the community to have chickens on their property but noted that the case presented some special circumstances.
Under city code farm animals, including chickens, are prohibited inside the city limits although residents may seek an exemption.
Brad and Sara Strouth have 8 laying hens on just over two acres south of East Ridge Park and is abutted by farmland on two sides - that, some council members argued, made this a special case since the fowl could be moved to back of the property -which by all accounts was well kept.
Some council members argued Wednesday that allowing this permit would open the door to others that do not have as much space while city officials worried that not everyone had the time or facilities needed and an exemption would result in more complaints to city hall.
“To me this should be on a case by case basis,” Council member Grace Slater said.
“If chickens are allowed, why not ducks, geese, quail, peacocks, and turkeys? I am already aware of another party that will apply for a chicken exemption and another that is interested in ducks,” Lund said.
Despite the concerns the exemption was passed on a 5-2 vote.