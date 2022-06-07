CASS COUNTY – Current Cass County Attorney Vanessa E Strazdas won the primary race Tuesday night against two other Republican candidates: Jay W Mez and Robert J Engler. Strazdas received 625 votes, Engler received 452 and Mez received 430.
Strazdas appreciated residents voting for her, and she looks forward to continuing serving the commuity.
“I’m relieved, and I’m very thankful for the vote of confidence from the voters,” Strazdas said Tuesday night. “It was a close race. I was happy to see that the two local candidates got more votes than the non local candidate, and I look forward to continuing to serve the county.”