AUDUBON COUNTY – Work could be completed on a flood control concrete structure that will help control flooding in David’s Creek this spring or summer, officials said Tuesday.
The structure, which Audubon County became eligible for over 60 years ago after 19 people died in a catastrophic flood in the county in 1958, will cost approximately $140,000 and will be paid for with federal flood control funds.
Each year, officials with the Soil and Water District have a budget meeting with the Audubon Board of Supervisors to discuss waterway repair projects. Colleen Porsch, Conservation Assistant, Assistant Commissioner Dave Brand and Commissioner Chair Lora Anthofer met with them on Tuesday, and highlighted the David’s Creek project since it was scheduled by federal officials to be built and completed this fiscal year. David’s Creek starts near Robin Avenue and travels to Exira before heading south into the East Nishnabotna River.
Porsch said officials there hoped a design for the structure would be completed by Feb. 15, so Soil and Water district officials could advertise for bids. The deadline to complete it would be this spring.
There was discussion on the district’s budget and Chair Doug Sorensen said they would try to get the same amount as the district had last year, which was approved at $27,000.