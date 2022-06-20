The WHO Tractor Ride kicked off Monday morning from the Cass County Fairgrounds. Riders will be staying until Wednesday visiting area towns and businesses, and Monday were scheduled to stop in Cumberland and Griswold as well as Muller Livestock. Tuesday riders were scheduled to go to Elk Horn and Avoca, stopping at VanWall Equipment Store and Dave’s Country Repair. Wednesday riders will go to Anita to the CAM High School. Riders were seen coming in on Sunday afternoon to drop off their tractors at the fairgrounds, and then leaving Monday morning for the first day of the ride. One rider said he had been on almost all of the rides, except for three or four, and the first year he attended, he had just started driver’s education.
jeffl
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
