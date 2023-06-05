Cass County Recorder implements property fraud system

ATLANTC –  Cass County Recorder Mary Ward announced Monday that she has implemented Cott Systems’ PropertyCheck in a renewed effort to combat property and mortgage fraud. This 24/7 service allows residents to sign up on the Recorder’s Office website: https://www.casscountyia.gov/county-departments/recorders-office/ to receive notifications when official documents are recorded on their property. Residents can activate alerts based on their name. There is no cost to participate.

