ATLANTC – Cass County Recorder Mary Ward announced Monday that she has implemented Cott Systems’ PropertyCheck in a renewed effort to combat property and mortgage fraud. This 24/7 service allows residents to sign up on the Recorder’s Office website: https://www.casscountyia.gov/county-departments/recorders-office/ to receive notifications when official documents are recorded on their property. Residents can activate alerts based on their name. There is no cost to participate.
Cass County Recorder implements property fraud system
