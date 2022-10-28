GUTHRIE CENTER – For the second season in a row, the ACGC Chargers will be playing in a David vs. Goliath game as they face off against the No. 3 Underwood Eagles tonight in Underwood.
The Eagles, who are undefeated for the season, had a fairly easy road this season, winning by a point differential average of 43.67 points. Their closest game was against Carroll Kemper Catholic, where Underwood won 28-20.
The Chargers, however, were scrappier this season, winning their games by a point differential average of 3.1 points per game. However, ACGC have faced Class 2A No. 6 Greene County in their first game of the season, and Iowa Class 1A No. 2 Van Meter in the last game of the season. For the second season in a row, The Chargers faced off for the District 7 championship against Van Meter.
For the Eagles, they faced off against Kemper Catholic to clench their District championship in District 8.
Charger head football coach Cody Matthewson is undaunted by the challenge the Eagles pose.
“We’ve got to prepare,” he said. “They’re ranked top 4, top 3. Most people see it the same way, that’s not a degrade to us or anything. That’s the state and just the way we think they do things where they pod things up. There’s four pods and the winner of each pod is a semifinalist which goes to the (UNI) Dome.”
Matthewson said that he hypothesizes that the state officials feel the four best teams in Class 1A are West Sioux, Underwood, Van Meter, and West Branch.
“Obviously, they’ve got their sights on the Dome, they’ve been close,” he said. “Last year, they lost to West Sioux in the quarterfinals, just like we did to Van Meter in the quarterfinals.
“They probably feel that this is their year to go and make that extra step that they haven’t been able to achieve,” Matthewson continued. “They’ve got the talent to do it and we’re just another team that stands in their way. So, our approach is we’ve got nothing to lose. We really don’t. And we think we’re a pretty dang good team, too. They have some weaknesses, we have weaknesses. They have strengths, we have strengths. At the end of the day, it’s who’s going to make more plays and who’s going to execute and be more disciplined. That’s any team at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what color jersey they have on.”
Matthewson said a couple of key players who have been out will be returning after being out. He said senior linebacker Ben Marsh will be returning after being injured against Interstate 35.
“We’ll see some play from Ben potentially,” he said. “He’s been practicing since last week, he is fully cleared, he’s just got to trust that leg and that’s one thing I keep telling him. He just wants to play so dang bad.”
The coach explained that Blake Newby likely will not play in the game due to an injury, but that freshman defensive lineman Carter Richter will be playing in his place.
“That’s going to pay dividends for us next year too, where we have a kid like that playing 365 days as a freshman in big games,” he explained.
Also returning to the lineup will be junior Anthony Solorzano.
The Chargers (7-2) will play at 7 pm tonight in Underwood.