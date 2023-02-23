Bird, Reynolds propose tougher drug bill

ATLANTIC – Governor Kim Reynolds and Attorney General Brenna Bird proposed a bill to have stiffer penalties for drug dealers who sell drugs to anyone who dies after overdosing on the drug.
“The governor and I proposed a bill that if a drug dealer gives somebody illegal drugs like fentanyl and that person overdoses and dies, it makes it a crime in Iowa,” Bird said Thursday while visiting Cass County as part of a tour of all the counties around the state.
Bird said currently in Iowa a drug dealer could only be changed with involuntary manslaughter, and that is tough to prove in court. Many times, she said, local authorities see if they can work with federal authorities who are better able to prove these cases.
The proposed bill would make a charge of the crime a B-Felony, which would include prison time of up to 25 years.
“I think we need to change state law so that (overdose) death is treated like the crime that it is, and we can get justice for that victim and their family,” she said.
While she didn’t speculate on the chances of the bill passing, she said she has heard a lot of positive comments from legislators on it.
“I felt a lot of support,” she said. “I feel like the legislature understands the fentanyl problem. We’ve seen it touching our communities, and see people get killed- especially young people.”
Bird said part of her job is supporting local prosecutors and law enforcement, but also to hold the Biden administration accountable when she feels they are overstepping their power. For example, the state recently joined a lawsuit with 23 other states related to the Waters of the U.S. rule, which defines what waters can be protected under the Clean Water Act. The rule includes water that is close to a navigable water source- but, she said, close can be defined as a “puddle”created from rain that is 4,000 feet from a stream that is close to a navigable water source.
“If it rains and a puddle forms and then somehow the water from that puddle is within 4,000 of a stream or something else and leads to a navigable water source (that can be considered part of the water that needs protected),” she said.
That water can’t be drained or changed, and that could impact 97% of the ground in the state.
Bird visited with local officials on Thursday including the county attorney, county sheriff representatives and representatives from Cass Health about ways to support them and the importance of mental health to prevent future gun crimes, especially mass shootings. She thinks it’s important to stop felons from possessing guns because it will stop them from committing a crime with a gun.
Iowa has also joined a lawsuit seeking to overturn a Jan. 13 ruling that would ban the use of pistol braces for pistols. The device allows shooters to stabilize a handgun so it can be used with one hand.
“I believe it was invented by a disabled veteran who wanted to still be able to shoot with one hand,” Bird said, explaining the one she’s seen has a brace that wraps around the arm.
The issue is using the braces turns it into a short barreled rifle, which aren’t legal. But Bird argues the braces were approved by the ATF for the past 10 years, and now this rule makes it illegal.
“I think it’s really a problem that they are taking law abiding firearm owners that bought a lawful product and then criminalizing that,” she said. “I don’t support gun control. I do support going after criminals that have guns and felons that have guns,” she said. “I think we should be tougher on felons who possess firearms illegally.”
After being in office just about two months, Bird has hit the ground running and says she intends to focus her work on what’s best for Iowans and “doing the right thing.”
“I figure if you work hard, and you keep on trying to do the right thing, it will work out in the end,” she said, “It’s not always easy, but it will work out in the end.”