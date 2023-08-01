Atlantic Superintendent wants to revisit space issue

ATLANTIC – Atlantic Superintendent Dr. Beth Johnson wants to revisit the issue of the infant care room that the staff at the Ann Wickman Child Development Center has been using in the district’s Early Learning Center, but the district needs due to its 3-year-old preschool program growing.
District and Center officials have an agreement, which allows the “Ann Wickman Child Care Center to share space with the Atlantic School District on an as needed basis. The Atlantic School Community District will allow the Ann Wickman Child Care Center to utilize the gym area for child care purposes and will be allowed to use one of the classrooms for an infant room. In return, the Ann Wickman Care Center will allow the school district to share the playground located at the center. There will be no charge to either party under this arrangement for facility usage, personnel or services.”
Former Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber explained in a letter to YMCA officials that the district needed that room because of an increase in the number of 3-year-old preschool students.
“In order to meet the state guidelines in serving special education students to peer models, we needed to add another section of 3-year-old preschool to meet this demand,” Barber said. “By adding this section, another space is needed to serve this group of students. We have explored many different opportunities and have decided that the best way to serve these students is at the Early Learning Center. The needs have grown to a point where our preschool program needs (the room occupied by the YMCA) to best serve our preschool population. During the first semester of the 2023-24 school year, we will be serving this class in a temporary classroom located in the gymnasium and serving these students in the current classroom occupied by the YMCA during the second semester. We expect that the YMCA has moved the current space to another location by Dec. 15, 2023 so that there is some time to move furniture into the room for our 3 year old program.”
In a release from the district on Aug. 1, Johnson said it was important to visit with Nishna Valley Family YMCA Executive Director Dan Haynes and Wickman Center Director Dianna Williams to come up with a solution that works for both the center and the district.
“It’s paramount we find a way forward that is viable for both entities,” Johnson said in the release. “Upon taking over as ACSD’s Superintendent, I immediately requested to sit down with Dan Haynes. During this meeting we began what I believe will be a strong partnership, talked through previous communications regarding this situation and started a collaborative conversation on potential ways forward. I look forward to continuing to work with Dan and the staff at Ann Wickman, along with my ACSD Staff and our School Board, to find a positive resolution to these growth pains for both our Atlantic school district and Ann Wickman. In doing so, our collaborative relationship will continue to grow and it will allow us to both continue serving the next generation of Atlantic residents. That’s a goal I think the whole community can support!”
Haynes had asked at previous school board meetings to discuss the issue with the board at a meeting, however, Barber said the two entities had discussed it, but those discussions never continued at a meeting. Haynes would ask to discuss the issue during public comments, and Board President Laura McLean said previously board members are only to listen to public comment and not respond or interact with the individual making the comment.
In May, Wickman Center officials said because of the issue, they would not be accepting any new clients until further notice.