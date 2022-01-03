ATLANTIC — After reviewing three candidates for the now vacant At-Large City Council seat, the Atlantic City Council will consider filling the seat by appointment Wednesday night.
The seat, formerly held by Mayor Grace Garrett became vacant after Garrett was sworn in as Mayor after winning the seat in a runoff last year. Then two weeks ago the Council decided to fill the vacancy by appointment rather than holding a special election which could cost between $4,000 and $4.500.
City officials said Monday afternoon that three individuals had been interviewed for the seat, but could not release the name until noon Tuesday in order to give time to notify everyone involved.
There is no required procedure for identifying candidates for appointment, other than ensuring any interested individuals are eligible for office and once the appointment has been made the public can petition for a special election to fill the vacancy. The petition must be filed within 14 days after the appointment is made or the notice is published, whichever is later, and contain at least 200 or at least the number of signatures equal to 15 percent of voters who voted for candidates for office on the ballot at the preceding regular election, whichever is fewer. In all cases, the minimum number of signatures cannot be less than 10.
The meeting will be held Monday night at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.