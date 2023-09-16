Wheelers win 66-48 in fight with Gales

AUDUBON – The Audubon Wheelers won in another high scoring, hard fought game against Fort Dodge St. Edmond Gales Friday night at home 66-48.
The Gales struck first with a pass to sophomore Grant Galles from their 35 yard line, who caught it at the 40 yard line, and found the end zone at the 11:48 mark. The Wheelers would answer with their own score on the next drive, and thanks to runs by junior Aaron Olsen and Evan Alt, they made it all of the 3-yard line of the Gales, and eventually Atl got into the end zone. At the 7:42 mark in the first quarter, Audubon was ahead 8-6 over St. Edmond.
Audubon added to its score at the 5:19 mark in the first quarter on a pass to sophomore Austin Christensen, and again at the 3:42 mark when Alt returned a punt.
With the score 24-6 in favor of the Wheelers, the Gales cut the lead, following a pass to Galles from the Wheeler’s 35-yard-line, who then ran to the Wheeler’s 7-yard line. Galles finished the drive in the end zone, and at the 6:51 mark in the first quarter, the score was now Wheelers 24, Gales 12.
By the end of the first quarter, the Wheelers were ahead 30-20 over the Gales, after Olsen and Alt made similar runs to their first drive, with Olsen finding the end zone for the Wheelers and junior Klay Baker ran the ball in from the 8-yard-line for the Gales.
By halftime, the Wheelers were ahead 38-28 over the Gales, and by the end of the third quarter, the Wheelers pulled ahead 44-28. Both teams would each add 20 more points, when it was all said and done, making the final score 66-48.
Audubon Coach Sean Birks said the Wheelers continue to do well in district play, and will face Coon Rapids-Bayard next week.