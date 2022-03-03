ATLANTIC - The city of Atlantic’s personnel and finance committee will recommend the city purchase just over 41 acres of undeveloped land with an eye on providing up to 69 lots for new housing.
The property located east of Olive Street is currently owned by Jim Comes and has been used as farm land. The city has tentatively agreed to purchase the 41.5 acres for $830,000. The city will pay for the property with Local Option Sales tax funds.
As one of the largest undeveloped tracts in the community, the city has long considered the area a site for potential development. When it was learned the property was for sale, officials decided to jump on it.
What happens next remains an open question.
City officials said Thursday that the sale is not yet final and the city has no immediate plans to develop the property. A meeting has been set with a developer to discuss a possible plan, but nothing has been decided. While committee members said Thursday that, while they are confident the property will ultimately be developed, there was no rush to do so.
One concept includes a development of 69 lots with a road connecting Olive and East 19th Streets and an access off of 22nd Street. Part of the property would be dedicated to a storm water collection basin
The City Council will consider the recommendation at it’s March 16 meeting.