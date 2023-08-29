CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors’ discussion on a county credit card policy turned heated after Board member Wendy Richter asked why members chose one bank over another despite other members saying it was important to work with multiple banks.
“One of things that has been discussed at this table over and over and over again since I’ve been here is using different banks,” Richter said. “And we use First Whitney, we already have a lot of money in First Whitney, why don’t we use TS (Bank)? I think we need to look at another bank. I’ve heard from other members sitting at this table- we need different banks. Not that I’m opposed to First Whitney. We have a lot of money with First Whitney, but I think we need to look at TS Bank.”
Previously, the county's policy involved each department overseeing its own credit cards, and the board was considering creating the policy since the auditor's office hasn't received a list of what credit cards the county has, the limits on those cards or the ability to resolve issues that may arise with the cards.
Deputy Auditor Sherri Karns said that since auditor’s office doesn’t have administrative control over the credit cards, if there is an issue with payment, they don’t have the authority to correct it, and this leads to numerous phone calls with department heads or card holders to try and solve the problem.
"Nobody has been able to (give the auditor's office) a list- maybe they can- they just haven't- to the auditors and here's all the credit cards and here's the limits," Karns said. "They come to (the auditor's office if there's an issue), but we're not the keepers of it. So I don't have the information."
After discussing the policy, which would cancel all current credit cards to be replaced with new ones, give administrative control to Cass County Auditor’s staff, and work with First Whitney Bank to issue the cards, Richter brought up the point that other board members had suggested working with other banks.
Karns and several board members said the Cass County Treasurer decides what banks the county uses for its money. Karns said that the credit card services First Whitney Bank and TS Bank offer are similar.
Board member Steve Green said he wasn't oppose to working with TS Bank, but he would more inclined to do so if county had accounts with the bank.
“I don’t have a problem with TS Bank either,” Green said. “If we had some money in their accounts, and had a working relationship with them already, I would probably be more inclined (to work with them), but we don’t have anything there. Let’s develop a working relationship (with them).”
Richter grew agitated and said one way to do that was to use TS Bank to issue the county’s credit cards.
In a tense exchange Green disagreed, saying there would be more of a relationship if the county had funds in the bank.
"I don't necessarily see so because it's mostly just pass through," he said. "We are not putting our resources in there."
The county does have CD's, checking and savings accounts with First Whitney Bank, First National Bank, Rolling Hill Bank and Wells Fargo Bank.
In the end the resolution to create the policy and work with First Whitney Bank passed by a vote of 4-1.