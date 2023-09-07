ATLANTIC – The Atlantic City Council approved Wednesday the second reading of an ordinance to increase the compensation of the mayor to $12,500 annually and the city council to $50 per meeting. The change would be effective following the next election, which would be Jan. 2024 for council members and Jan. 2026 for the mayor. Compensation for both has not been changed since Oct. 12, 2015, and was $10,000 for mayors and $40 per meeting for council members.
City Administrator John Lund said in the agenda that compensation for city employees is often discussed, however, because state law only allows compensation to be changed at certain times, and the “general uneasiness of increasing (a public servant’s) pay, the Mayor and Council tend to go long periods without addressing their own compensation.”
The Personnel and Finance Committee discussed the idea in July, and recommended making the change based on information from Lund showing similar sized cities to Atlantic gave the new compensation.