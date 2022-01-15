Well, this week brought anything but your typical winter-like weather for a January in Iowa. I am certainly not complaining. I mean we had our windows open for a bit on Thursday, and it was glorious! But also interesting enough, as I started writing this week’s column, the buzz about the pending snowstorm had started. The clear-the-shelves and bring the snow gear bag home from school kind of snowstorm we talked about last week. By the time this is published in the paper, we will know if the predictions were correct and if in fact 4, 6, 8 or more inches of beautiful white snow blanketed our backyards. I’m secretly hoping for 8+!
As I do a final reading and make some final edits to this, many of you are likely at the grocery store right now or pushing ‘submit’ on your online grocery order to be picked up Friday morning. You’re preparing!
Last week I posed the challenge to answer the question — what refreshed, healthy, spring-version of ourselves, starts now — during these winter months? What needs planted or unearthed, healed or humbled, cleared or carried forward — to step out of this winter season, closer to who we want to be? Did you take a minute or two this past week to think about what your whole self needs to winter well this season?
Was it hard to write down the real truths about what you really need? It often is because it feels selfish prioritizing ourselves when so many outside factors are pushing and pulling for our mental, physical, and emotional space. But we can’t expect to give others the best of ourselves if we don’t fill our own tanks first. It isn’t selfish, it’s necessary!!
For some their winter season will require extra rest, more saying ‘no,’ less saying ‘yes,’ It’ll require intentional moments where our minds are not occupied. For others, it’ll be a time to re-spark a hobby or passion we once had. It might be time to make exercise and extra water-drinking a top priority. And maybe, like me, your wintering will look a little bit like a combination of those scenarios.
It’s reminding ourselves that we cannot do it all on our own, and for me I will lean into the truth that God will carry me through, but I have to give way to the rest required, for him to do the work needed.
So how will we get out of our own way during this winter season, and give ourselves permission to prioritize what we need, and then, act upon it? When I look ahead and envision the person I want to be in the next season, it gives me the courage to take the day-to-day moments I need and prepare.
I take a minute to write down who the healed, healthy (mentally, physically, emotionally), better version of myself is, when the wintering is done, and then some very simple acts I can take each day, to work towards that goal.
If it starts to feel overwhelming, I know my ‘busy is best’ self is trying to push through, and I take a step back. Maybe cross that last simple act off the list, or re-prioritize that list until it feels like a gift to yourself, not another requirement.
I think the key to leaning into a healthy wintering, is that it feels gentle enough to act upon. It’s tricky, but we can find that balance.
The forced rest of an Iowa winter snowstorm is so appealing, because we cannot control it. And as the snow begins to fall, it hushes. Hushes our minds as we watch sparkles fall from heaven and blanket the earth around us. It decorates the ground with a freshness that begins paving way for what comes next.
In a mere hours after the snow begins to fall, the joyous noise and activity of kids will make their way bounding outside. But even before the activity resumes, within this magical winter moment, there is a required pause. An anticipation of what is coming, what is available to us, after the rest.
And after the characteristics of this season have been given the chance to take shape in our backyards, and hearts, a newness will emerge. And in giving way for the waiting, the resting, the wintering, it makes room for new excitement, joy, fun, and activity to emerge. I strongly believe that is what is waiting for us on the other side of our winter.
So as you look within and write down what it looks like for you to winter well, give way to what you cannot control and embrace the beauty that is waiting on the other side.
There is a song by Hillsong with lyrics that say, “Like the frost on a rose, winter comes for us all, Oh how nature acquaints us, with the nature of patience.”
Be patient with yourselves as you work to unbusy, reignite, and reframe your heart, soul, and mind this winter. For spring is coming, and with it, a beautiful version of you!
Until Next Week,
Mallory
FB: Mallory Robinson
Instagram: mallorycrobinson