ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors Wednesday approved a resolution for a re-precincting plan with few changes from the current plan made a decade ago.
The process is revisited every 10 years with the new census to see if precincts need to be changed as population changes. A committee oversees the process, holds a public hearing on the changes, and then approves a plan before taking it to the board of supervisors for its approval. If approved by the supervisors, then a public hearing is held on the precinct ordinance. That hearing is set for Dec. 22 at 9:15 a.m.
Ryan Frederick, a member of a committee assigned to look at the county precincts and determine if borders needed to be changed, said there weren’t a lot of changes to make since it was done in 2011.
“It looks a lot like the last map,” Frederick said.
Frederick explained the committee has to take the latest county census figures, and divide it by five per county rules to determine what an Ideal size per precinct would be. Ideal size is the number determined for the precinct by law.
That number was 1,499 people, a number that can vary by 1%, or 14 people above or below 1,499.
Frederick said one requirement is if there is a city that is larger than the ideal size for a single precinct, it has to be split into more than one precinct. In Greenfield, he said the committee spent about 80% of their time trying to figure out the best way to split it.
One concern raised was that elderly people may have to vote outside of Greenfield, and that would make it harder for them to vote. He said the committee tried to draw the borders to keep that from happening but it was noted that residents always have the option to vote absentee.
Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg said the board can approve the plan, and then hold a public hearing on changing the ordinance for precincts with the updated plan. The board could also deny the plan, and then the committee would have to start the process again. If a second plan is needed, the board will approve or deny it. If denied, the board would determine the borders, instead of the committee.
Board member Jodie Hoadley was concerned about the plan because she thought the census numbers were incorrect.
“When you look and drive around the county, I don’t think that the census can be right in certain areas,” Hoadley said. “That NE District was grossly under-counted when you look at the growth up there and the school system.”
However, she conceded, COVID affected counting people for the census.
“And I agree because of COVID, this census is not accurate. But it is the numbers we have right now, and that’s the numbers we have to deal with,” she said
The resolution to approve the plan passed 4-1 with Hoadley voting no.