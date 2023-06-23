Tractor Pull event set for July 1

CASS COUNTY – Members of the Western Iowa Garden Tractor Pullers group and the West Central Iowa Pullers group will once again come to the Cass County Fairgrounds on July 1 for a tractor pull event.
The event will start with the Western Iowa Garden Tractor Pullers at 10 a.m. followed by the West Central Iowa Pullers at approximately 4 p.m. Alan Zellmer is part of the group that organizes the event, and said one new thing the group wanted to add was a competition for the top county puller, which will be held as part of the event after 4 p.m.
“(One member said) Why don’t we have a county wide contest? And all you get is bragging rights,” Zellmer said.
He said anyone interested in participating in the top county puller competition should be at the fairgrounds prior to 4 p.m. to register.
He said the garden tractor pullers go first, and pull for the majority of the day, and then “there will be a 45 minutes to an hour shut down time when we have to get the track ready (for the West Central Pullers part of the event). Rob Stamp of Stamp Construction (does that) and donates his time.”
There is no cost to attend, but donations will be accepted, and any extra proceeds will be donated to the splash pad fund-raising committee.
The Cass County Pork Producers will be serving food and drinks, there will also be food trucks at the event and a beer garden open.
Zellmer said a company donated light towers to use in case the event continues after dark, and another company is donating cattle shades to provide shade for spectators.
The event will end with a fireworks show by Wild Willie’s Spectacular Fireworks.