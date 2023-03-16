The 4-H Endowment Pancake Supper was held last week, and over 600 people attended. Extension officials are still calculating to see how much money was raised Proceeds from the 4-H Pancake Supper directly benefit the Cass County 4-H Program. The funds raised go to the Cass County 4-H Endowment, and this committee distributes money accordingly to cover the 4-H Program Development Fee for all members, financial aid for out of county events, senior scholarships, and start-up dollars for new, innovative youth programs.

