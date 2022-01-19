ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Park and Recreation Board agreed Monday night to spend $4,000 to help fund a study to look into the types of new recreational opportunities that would be feasible in the community, the cost of those ideas and how to raise funding to pay for them.
The board, along with the Atlantic School District, the county, Cass Health, Cass/Atlantic Development, the Atlantic Chamber, was asked to help fund the study from representatives of a recreational and quality of life steering committee formed last year. The committee was formed following a meeting held by the YMCA last year. Since then the committee has held public meetings to discuss recreational amenities the public would like to see in Atlantic. Ideas included an interactive museum for children, young child play spaces, a smash park -which includes activities including pickleball, shuffleboard, bags, putt-putt, ping pong, yoga, billard, darts and arcade games along with a lounge area, indoor and outdoor patio space, meditation room and inspiration room. Other ideas included a space where parents could socialize while their children play, an indoor pickleball court, a dirt track for motorcycles, more restaurant options and more trails.
In July, a similar meeting focusing on aquatic recreation was held in which support for a splash pad and an outdoor pool option were the most popular with the public.
Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen told the board Monday night, the department would have enough funds to use for the study and still be about to do projects already budgeted, including replacing part of the trail at Schildberg Recreation Area and caulking for Sunnyside Pool.
Dave Chase, who is part of the committee, said the study would help determine the cost for amenities, and a plan to pay for them.
“What we need expert opinion about is how we go about first of all, putting price tags on those high priorities, and then developing a plan to pay for them,” Chase told the board.