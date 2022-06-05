ANITA – A big crowd came out on Saturday for the Kids’ Fishing Day, allowing children the chance to learn about fish and fish out at Lake Anita.
Mark Boucher, Fishery Technician for Southwest Iowa, explained the importance of knowing how to identify fish, and said one reason is to help individuals follow the rules.
“There’s laws, rules, regulations- there's size limits, bag limits, and if you don't know what you caught you don't know if you have to throw it back,” Boucher said.
Bag limits are the number of fish an individual can keep, and size limits are the size of the fish, and rules depend on the type of fish and where it was caught, according to the DNR’s Iowa Fishing Regulation Guide.
Another reason is knowing the best way to handle the fish. Some may bite or have spines that can cut skin, and knowing how to handle the fish can help avoid injuries.
He said the blue gill is a popular fish in Iowa because they are abundant and people like the taste of them. He said early summer is a good time to fish for them because males are making places for the females to lay eggs, and then the males will stay in that spot to protect the eggs.