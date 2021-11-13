**This weeks column is based on a connection I made with a woman on a flight back from Uganda. My daughter and I had just spent 2 months in Uganda as part of our International Adoption requirements. We were flying back to the U.S. - leaving behind a sweet boy we were madly in love with; headed to a dad and husband we had missed horribly.
---
It was the flight from Amsterdam to the U.S. We hadn’t slept on the overnight flight from Uganda to Amsterdam, and after the 5 hour layover in AMS paired with the emotions of the past 24 hours, we were spent.
As we began boarding, we quickly realized it was a completely full plane. We were in a 4-seat row, middle section. I knew Hallie would want to lean into me while sleeping, so I gave her one of the middle seats and I took the aisle.
As we adjusted and shoved our carry-ons under the seat in front of us, we soon saw our seat mates. Two beautiful older women with creased tired eyes and wrinkle pressed hands; dressed beautifully for traveling, as their generation often does. As they filed in, we exchanged smiles and the universal gestures of realizing this would be a full and cramped 9 hr flight.
As the flight took off, Hallie quickly settled in. Shoes off, blanket on, pillow adjusted, iPad playing. As she watched, she started to doze. I was so thankful. We were going on 30+ hours of no sleep, and one of us needed to be coherent enough to navigate the Detroit airport when we arrived. As Hallie fell more and more asleep, her leaning turned into laying, and soon she had her head on my lap and her legs tucked as tight as she could onto her plane seat. I remember thinking, oh gosh, please please keep your feet on your seat. Do not be one of those inappropriate plane people where your feet cross over into another person's area.
The more asleep she fell, the more relaxed her body became. She naturally began stretching out and at first, her toes were just barely touching the lady’s leg next to her. I kept looking and head-tilt nervously smiling, mouthing the word ‘sorry’ to our seat neighbor. She just smiled and nodded. I wasn’t sure if it was an acceptance of the apology or an acceptance of my child’s situation. Either way I was nervous. Call it emotion, or weird parent paranoia, but I felt like I couldn’t relax knowing I wanted Hallie to stay asleep, but not infringe on her neighbors space.
As I sat and began over-processing this scenario, I watched, what seemed like in slow motion, Hallie stretch her legs out completely onto the lap of her neighbor and with it, her entire body fully relax. In a state of shock and horror, my big-wide-eyes made contact with Hallie’s seat neighbor, and what happened next I’ll never forget.
She took my daughter’s feet and tucked them under the blanket on her lap and put her hand on mine, which rested on Hallie’s back, and patted it. Then took her precious grandma, auntie, mama, sister wrinkled hands and placed them on top of the blanket, on top of Hallie’s legs and feet, and gently rubbed them like an auntie, grandma, mama would do.
She rubbed my daughters feet and legs as she slept. I closed my eyes and the hot tears fell and fell as she closed her eyes, holding my daughter’s legs and feet on her lap. She didn’t know what our prior 8 weeks had been like. She didn’t know we had both left half our hearts behind in Uganda. She didn’t know we hadn’t slept in hours and hours. She didn’t know we needed the kindness of a stranger, yet here she was. For the next 4.5 hours, Hallie lay stretched across 3 seats. Her head and feet laying on two different women headed in different directions.
Our new plane grandma would get up throughout the flight, to stretch or use the restroom, and when she returned she would tuck Hallie’s feet on her lap again, and carry on, as if she had known this child her entire life. Her kindness undid me, and I cried a lot on that flight. So much so that I was nervous people would think I was having an emotional breakdown. Maybe I was just a bit.
Most days, kindness needs no words. It’s so often just simple acts of love tucked inside everyday moments. In the most tender of flying experiences words didn’t matter, because you see, this woman and I, speak a different language and worship a different God. But kindness and character matter more than those facts, and pay no mind to the details of theology or background. Kindness doesn’t care about race, or ethnicity, or differences of opinions. And when it comes to kindness, we probably shouldn’t either. I pray for her often and wish I would have written her a note. I’ll blame exhaustion for missing that opportunity. I think about her and pray I can find moments to be the kind of neighbor and friend that extends bold kindness, just because. I hope she knows that her kindness held me together as I fell apart on that flight. My heart was breaking and she held it together as she held my daughters feet.
Let us all find ways to hold each other’s feet, in times of need.
Until Next Week,
Mallory