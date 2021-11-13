Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Showers this evening with clearing overnight as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening with clearing overnight as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.