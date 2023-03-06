Tractor Day for Atlantic FFA exhibitors was held on Monday, during which FFA students can drive tractors to school. Atlantic FFA Advisor Eric Miller said there were 16 tractors, and students met at Wal-mart before driving to Allen Place to show the tractors to the residents. Then they traveled to the high school.
jeffl
