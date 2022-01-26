ATLANTIC – Another winter holiday, Valentine’s Day, is coming right up, which means another winter holiday farmers market is coming right up too. Produce in the Park’s Sweetheart Market is scheduled forSaturday, Feb.12, at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic from noon to 3 p.m.
Valentine’s Day is a holiday known for sweets, and Sweetheart Market will feature delicious locallmade desserts and treats such as cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, cakes, cheesecakes, pies, heart-shaped cookies, chocolate treats, and pastries. Sweetheart Market will also offer a variety of craft products perfect for Valentine gifts, cozying up a home, or caring for yourself this winter, such as goat milk soaps and lotions, candles, jewelry, and locally-made artwork.
All markets hosted by Produce in the Park are farmers markets, which means they offer locally-grown produce as well as other local foods. February is a great time to recognize how many local foods are available year-round in Iowa. Even in the heart of winter, shoppers can expect to find fresh greens from both Bridgewater Farm and Brun Ko Farm, and Bridgewater Farm will offer additional fresh produce such as carrots, sweet potatoes, kohlrabi, and potatoes. In addition to produce, Sweetheart Market will offer a wide selection of local meats (beef, pork, lamb, and chicken), farm-fresh eggs, honey, jellies, and syrups.
For a full list of vendors and products and for information about preordering, visit www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.
Sweetheart Market will offer both in-person shopping and preordering. Preordering will be available from Friday, February 4 through Thursday, Feb.10 at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. Some vendors, such as Miss NiNi's Fine Desserts and Erickson Foods/ Jenny’s Jellies and Syrups, are only offering pre-ordered products. Sweetheart Market accepts SNAP/EBT (also known as “food stamps”) as well as Double Up Food Bucks.
Sweetheart Market continues to accept vendors. For more information on vending at Sweetheart Market contact Produce in the Park at produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com or 712-249-5870.
Sweetheart Market is sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank and Trust, Camblin Mechanical, Cass County Tourism, Cass County Farm Bureau, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
For the latest information on Sweetheart Market, follow Produce in the Park on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/produceintheparkatlanticia/), or visit the Produce in the Park website where you can sign up for the Produce in the Park newsletter at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com.