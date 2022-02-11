ATLANTIC – Superintendent Steve Barber told the Atlantic School Board Wednesday night the search for a new Atlantic Middle School Principal was expected to start Thursday when they were going to start advertising after AMS Principal Josh Rasmussen was hired as the new Adair-Casey-Guthrie Center superintendent.
Barber then explained “interested applicants need to complete paperwork by March 4,” and interviews would be held between March 14 and March 16.
“Once we have a recommendation we’ll probably call a special board meeting to consider that recommendation,” Barber said.
Barber thanked Rasmussen for his years of service to Atlantic.
“I really want to take some time to thank Mr. Rasmussen for his commitment to the Atlantic School and community. He would have to tell me because I don’t know all the roles he played over his 20 plus years here in Atlantic- but multiple ones: coaches, teachers, administration, athletic director and many more. He’s really committed a lot of time and energy to the Atlantic School System as well as the community, and we only wish him the best as he’s chasing one of the dreams that he has to become a superintendent at the ACGC School District. Thanks, Mr. Rasmussen. We will do that again before it’s all said and done, but we really want to say we appreciate all the effort you put forth each day.
Rasmussen said previously he was always interested in being a superintendent.
“‘I’ve always kept my eye open for a superintendent’s position in the area,” he said. “When ACGC opened up, I know it’s a great community with great people, and that’s why I decided to apply. I’m just looking forward to getting to know the people and building relationships within the Adair-Casey-Guthrie Center school district.”
Rassmussen will begin his new job on July 1.