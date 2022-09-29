AFD annual breakfast highlights fire prevention

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Atlantic Firefighter Gene Schmeling holds a smoke detector. The fire department uses funds from the upcoming donation breakfast for items like smoke detectors for those in need.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

ATLANTIC – As the month of October rolls around, Atlantic Fire Department members are reminding people about fire prevention and hosting their annual breakfast that will help those who might not be able to equip their homes.

