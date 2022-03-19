Heritage House Guild met March 15 with 19 members and 4 guests present. Ginger Thomas and Fern Lindval were hostesses.
Activities Coordinator, Gabby Johnson, reminded us that the Heritage House volunteer Brunch will be held April 19th at 10:00 a.m.
Jon Jordan spoke to us about expanding theHeritage House Guild. Heritage House has established an Advisory Board consisting of Jon Jordan, Gabby Petersen, and Kennedy Freund to assist us in increasing our volunteer membership and strengthing our participation in events.
Mary Hoegh presented the program on the Hitchcock House in Lewis. The house was built in 1856 by Reverend George Hitchcock and his wife Caroline. The stones for the house were taken from the quarry by Lewis Lake. The county owns the 160 acres and it was put on the National Historic Register in 1972. It had 1300 visitors in 2021.
President Kathy Hayes called the meeting to order and introduced our guests with birthdays, Bob Lindeman, Jean Henkenius, and Marilyn Kaufman. Pat Lorenz was a new member.
Kathy Nelson made a motion we donate $50 to Hitchcock House. Donna Rourick seconded the motion,
There will be no meeting in April as Heritage House will be having the Volunteer Brunch.
Coffee hostesses are March 18.….Kathy Nelson and Ginger Thomas; March 25..Lorene Aldag and Lavonn Eblen; April 1...Judy Phippen and Shirley Jensen; April 8...Lorene Aldag and Carol Waters; April 15...Lola Ehen and Judy Ryan;