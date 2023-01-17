GRISWOLD – Griswold staff and parents will be getting a survey-possibly within the next couple of weeks- asking what they think about having a four day school week.
Griswold Superintendent Dave Henrichs said Tuesday that in December, the board set goals and one was to “implement strategies to attract and retain staff.” One idea the board wanted to explore was the option of a four day school week.
Henirchs said the first step would be to ask school staff or parents if they would be interested in having that schedule.
“Is it something that the staff would like? How does it meet the needs of our parents and families?” he asked.
He said if people aren’t interested, “it doesn’t make sense to go further with it,”
Otherwise, he said, there would be a lot of details to work out for the schedule, and the earliest it could be implemented would be the 2024-25 school year.
He said he’s had informal discussions with some of the staff about it, and they don’t know how they feel about it because there are so many details that still need to be determined. However, they are interested in learning more about it.
Henirchs wants the public to know no decision has been made about the idea and right now he said, “We’re just exploring options.”
