CASS COUNTY — The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of two new employees in the County Treasurer’s office but the department still has at least two more openings and officials said Wednesday the department would continue with reduced hours to give new hires a chance to be property trained.
The department has been plagued by a number of resignations recently after four of the department’s five employees resigned and one will be retiring later this year leaving the department severely shorthanded.
Tensions between the department and the Board of Supervisors have been running high and last month the Board of Supervisors reduced the pay of a recent hire the Treasurer’s office citing a higher than usual starting salary and board members stating the position had not been advertised properly and was filled before being approved by the board.
During a contentious meeting board members said the starting salary was too high based on the person’s experience and contrary to the county’s practice of placing new employees on a probationary period with a lower initial salary. The board agreed to hire the individual but at a salary of $18 an hour rather than the $22 an hour she was told she would be making.
The individual resigned shortly after that and a new person, Stacy Mueller, was hired from a different county department. Mueller told the board Wednesday that she had little training since being hired and asked the board to reconsider a resolution it had passed earlier in the day regarding suggested office hours.
Earlier this week County Treasurer Tracy Marshall posted a notice to the door of the courthouse stating the office would have new hours and from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 pm to 3 p.m. The office will be closed on Tuesdays. On Wednesday morning the Board passed an “expected hours resolution” that stated offices should be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the exception of the County Engineers and Secondary Roads Department which should be open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
It also asked department heads to “utilize good business practices of staffing and scheduling to meet this expectation.” And that any change in hours, due to either weather of “required activities,” should be made with prior consultation of the Board of Supervisors.
County department heads set their own office hours, but have traditionally been open from 8 to 4:30 p.m. Baier acknowledged Friday that, despite the resolution, there was little the board could do to force the office to reopen on Tuesdays.
Marshall did not attend the earlier meeting in which the resolution was passed but did attend the later session told the board that she would like to be open more hours, but that it just wasn’t possible with her current staff.
“We want to be open, I get it,” she said.
Board Chairman Steve Baier had questioned if Marshall could draw on her contacts as President of the Iowa Treasurers Association to find some help from other counties to help find temporary help to fill the gap until the jobs can be filled and training completed. He pressed Marshall as to when the department would be ready to go to regular hours.
“I see the dilemma,” he said. “The part I’m maybe not seeing so much is why we can’t bring in people that know to help here. And at the same time work down some of our backlog.’
Marshall said she was working on that with other counties and hoped to have a schedule ready by next week but said training of new employees would probably occur in other counties.
“I am working on other counties at this moment,” she said. “Our training I will probably send to other counties — it will just be easier for our office.”
Board members questioned if it wouldn’t be better to train them here, but Marshall said it came down to a space issue.
“We only have room for so many people in this office. I can’t have three other people from another county — they will be running each other over.”
In the end board approved filling two of the jobs and Marshall indicated a third would ready to hire next week. In addition the board agreed on a probationary salary schedule with new hires starting at $18 an hour moving to $19 an hour after 90 days and $20 after six month.