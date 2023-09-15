Atlantic Homecoming Coronation, Parade set for today

ATLANTIC – Atlantic continues to celebrate homecoming this week, along with activities open to the public today.
First, a coronation ceremony will be held at the AHS Gym starting at 12:15 p.m. Homecoming candidates include Bennett Whetstone, Erinchina Mark, Mason McFadden, Claire Pellett, Nicole Middents, Jade Harter, Maylynn Ferrell, Abigail Muller, Nick Bennett, Colton Rasmussen, Colton Becker, Brock Henderson, Dante Hedrington and Makayla Atkinson.
A homecoming parade will follow at 2:30 p.m. with the route starting at 10th and Linn Streets, then turning right onto Chestnut Street. The route will then travel down to Third Street, and turn left onto Walnut Street. It will end at Sixth and Walnut Streets.
The Freshmen Football game against Winterset will start at 4:15 p.m. and the Varsity Football game team against Winterset will start at 7 p.m.