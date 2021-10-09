Three informational meetings will be held this month to discuss the proposed $30 million bond to make improvements to the CAM high school and middle school.
The district has been discussing its facilities and what, if any, improvements are needed for several years. The discussions have led to a facility study completed in 2019 followed by a series of public meetings that led to the current proposal. The district has two elementary buildings,one in Anita and one in Massena, a CAM Middle School in Massena and a CAM High School in Anita. Under the proposal, the district will have a pre-kindergarten through sixth grade building in Massena and a seventh through 12th grade building in Anita. Part of north elementary building in Anita will be torn down.
Proposed additions and renovations include installation of fire sprinklers and fire alarms, new heating, cooling, electrical, and lighting systems, restroom and locker room renovations to bring them into ADA compliance, new secure entrances, renovated office and administration spaces, an expanded kitchen, cafeteria and commons spaces, new and renovated classrooms, improvements for playgrounds and parking sites, and consideration of space for childcare.
In September, the board approved that option by a vote of 4-1.
The estimated cost for the plan ranges from $20.9 to $34.3 million and will go before the public in November after over 300 residents signed a petition to go forward with the proposal.
The first meeting will be held on Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the CAM North Elementary Gym. The second will be on Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Room, and the third will be on Oct, 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the CAM South Elementary Gym. There will be a zoom option for those who want to attend online.
More information can be found on the school’s web site — www.camcougars.org, Click on the words facilities study on the front page.