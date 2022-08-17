Atlantic Rotary welcomes new teachers, AMS Principal

Pictured are new teachers and new AMS Principal Scot Aden (front row, left to right) Allison Widrowicz, Cambry Miller, Katie York, Mary Jensen, Anna Pauley and Molly O'Hara; and (back row) Megan Anderson, Mikala Freerksen, Aden, Heath Kelley and Jill Dodsen. Thanks to AHS Principal Heather McKay for setting up the photo and providing names. 

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

The Atlantic Rotary Club welcomed new teachers in the Atlantic School District on Tuesday, along with the Atlantic Middle School Principal Scot Aden.

Tags

Trending Food Videos