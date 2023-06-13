CAM School Board, Architectural firm discuss future of facilities

ANITA – The CAM School Board and officials with SITELOGIQ architectural firm discussed the future of the district’s facilities Monday night as members continue to work to keep the district viable while dealing with decreasing enrollment concerns. That could mean changes in the number of buildings the district uses and remodeling of others, and this comes not long after an elementary building was closed.
In May, the board approved closing the north elementary building, and having pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students attend school at the building in Massena and seventh through 12th grade students attend school at the building in Anita. Last December, the CAM School Board approved the members of a 24 person facility committee to make recommendations to the board related to the district’s facilities due to declining enrollment. An enrollment based formula generates money per student, and predictions showed CAM’s funding could be approximately negative $932,000 by fiscal year 2027. The committee ultimately recommended closing the north elementary.
Board members still have concerns about decreasing enrollment, and following the closing of one building, another suggestion is to close the building in Massena and move to one location in Anita to keep the district viable.
“We had to make some changes due to enrollment from three to two facilities for the coming year,” Vice President Chuck Kinzie said. “While nothing’s been decided or been voted on, our open discussion as a board was and is to get to one facility. Not only for staff and teacher collaboration but for the betterment and education of our students (and) to reduce our fiscal responsibilities.”
Board member Julie Williamson agreed with Kinzie, but also wanted to make the district “a destination district,” one that people would hear about and want to send their children there for their education.
Board member Mike Plagman said he would like to have a tech school as part of the district, allowing students to study a trade-such as construction or welding as an example- because they could likely find a job quickly after finishing the program and would be more likely to stay in the area.