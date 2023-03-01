Erin Hudson

Erin Hudson

ATLANTIC — The Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) welcomes Erin Hudson to our staff in the role of Community Development Director. As Community Development Director, Hudson oversees SWIPCO’s housing and planning teams of currently 12 staff members. The housing and planning departments are currently managing a grant portfolio of over $100 million, ranging from disaster recovery, housing, recreation, to foundational services such as transportation, water, sewer, and broadband.

Tags