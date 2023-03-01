ATLANTIC — The Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) welcomes Erin Hudson to our staff in the role of Community Development Director. As Community Development Director, Hudson oversees SWIPCO’s housing and planning teams of currently 12 staff members. The housing and planning departments are currently managing a grant portfolio of over $100 million, ranging from disaster recovery, housing, recreation, to foundational services such as transportation, water, sewer, and broadband.
Erin Hudson Joins SWIPCO as Community Development Director
Jeff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Vargason earns coaching honor from IGCA
- IOWA DISTRICT BOYS BASKETBALL – Class 1A, 2A district final scores
- IOWA REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL – Scores and regional final pairings
- IOWA CLASS 1A SUBSTATE BOYS' BASKETBALL: ACGC can't keep up with top-ranked GVC
- CAM legend Artist to get IGHSAU Hall of Fame induction
- Atlantic to host second Female Athlete Empowerment Symposium
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS' BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Exira-EHK sidelined in regional final
- PREP BASKETBALL: WIC names all-conference squads for boys, girls basketball
- Prom Dress Pop-Up Shopping event set for Feb. 25, March 3
- Single vehicle roll over on I-80
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.