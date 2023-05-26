SOUTHWEST IOWA – Several southwest Iowa counties are under a boil water advisory, officials from Regional Rural Water Association said Thursday, due to a tower being drained from so much water usage and the loss of water pressure. On Friday, officials said “mandatory nonessential water usage restriction measures are to be observed by the users of its Avoca Treatment Plant Distribution System effective immediately.”
featured
Area counties under boil water advisory
Tags
Jennifer Nichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Exira man sentenced to prison on a felony sex abuse charge
- PREP BASEBALL: Atlantic picks up first home win of season
- BRIAN'S BUNCH: Softball season time
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE BOYS' GOLF TOURNAMENT: CAM's Jahde finishes fourth at state meet
- Danish for a Day or Two? Skal to Tivoli Fest, May 26-27
- Audubon, Exira-EHK to share 3 girls' sports
- PREP BASEBALL: Atlantic makes runs, goes to 4-0
- Carrie-D Away Ribbon Cutting Held in Audubon
- Second week of murder trial for Alison Dorsey begins
- State and Regional Champions for Salute Gymnastics
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.