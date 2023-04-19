Pool projects expected to start in May

(NT File Photo)

One of the improvement being worked on for Sunnyside Pool is a new waterslide. Pictured are the current slides from 2020 when the pool closed for the season.

 (NT File Photo)

ATLANTIC – Painting of a mural and repainting of buildings at Sunnyside Pool are expected to start at the beginning of May, Atlantic Park Director Wyatt Adderton reported to the Atlantic Park Board Monday night.

