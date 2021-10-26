Brayton Evangelical Lutheran Church Celebration--60 years

The Brayton Evangelical Lutheran Church will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Oct. 31 with a service of Rededication of Reformation on Sunday, Oct. 31. Services will be held at 10:45 a.m., followed by a baked potato/taco bar, and concluding with a program at 1:30 p.m. Pastor Chris Lang will be presiding over the service.
The Brayton Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brayton came about by combining two country churches. Oak Hill Lutheran Church was organized in 1884, three and one-half miles west of Brayton. In 1890, a parsonage was built north of the church, and in 1901, a school house was built north of the parsonage. The Danish pioneers wanted their children to read and write the Danish language, hear stories of Danish history, and learn of their Danish heritage. Thus, a teacher, trained to teach Danish was hired each summer to conduct classes in Danish language writing, Danish history, Bible lessons, crafts, gymnastics, Danish hymns, Bible story songs, and other children’s songs. The all-day sessions lasted six to eight weeks.
During World War I in 1917, the English language began to replace the Danish language, and Iowa Gov. Harding ruled that no foreign language could be used in public places, including churches and schools. Many people attended these country churches, and in 1903, two young men completed their seminary training and came to Oak Hill Lutheran to be ordained. Oak Hill Lutheran church was taken down in 1961.
St. John’s Danish Evangelical Church was formed in 1895 and joined Oak Hill Lutheran Church to form a two-point parish, with the pastor living in the Oak Hill parsonage. After the Oak Hill church was taken down in 1961, a memorial was erected at the spot which reads “I had fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”
For about two and a half years, the Brayton American Legion building was used by the congregation for services and meetings. During this time, the building of the new church was being planned. The formal start of the Brayton Lutheran Church was on Oct. 28, 1958, when the two congregations met at the Brayton Town Hall to hear Rev. Richard Sorensen, district president, explain mission aid available if the two congregations merged and moved to Brayton. At the conclusion of the meeting, even though the congregations were without a pastor, it was decided to not issue a call letter until more information became available from the Home Mission Board. Royal Hansen and Richard Schlater were appointed to investigate building sites in Brayton.
They later reported that there were five sites available. On Jan 26, 1959 both congregations met again at the Brayton Town Hall to organize the two congregations into one. Brayton Lutheran Church was chosen as the name. Rev. Joe Sibert was called to be the first pastor, and a new constitution was adopted. Harold Hoegh, Frank Smith, and Elmer Hansen were appointed to decide where the services should be held. It was decided to continue meeting at the Legion Building for the next two weeks, but before the month was out, the congregation voted to stay there until a permanent place could be provided. On March 10, Rev. Sibert accepted the call to be pastor. He was installed on June 7. 1959. A potluck supper was held, along with a pantry shower, and this was held at the Oak Hill Hall.
A study was made, and a decision was made to build a new church in Brayton. There was a fund appeal approved on July 27, 1959 to set a goal to raise $20,000. By October, over $14,000 had been received. In November, B.C. Hoegh purchased the Oak Hill property, with the proceeds going to the building fund. A house and acreage on the north side of Brayton was purchased by Charles Ferguson, with the house there to be used as the parsonage.
Building plans for the church were then made. The first plans were rejected as too costly. On January 10, 1961, the bid of $62,975 was accepted. Groundbreaking was held on February 2, the cornerstone was laid on Aug. 27, and the new building was finished and dedicated on Oct. 29, 1961. There were 250 in attendance at this first service in the new building.
With standing room only at the first service in Brayton Lutheran Church, Rev. Ejnar Farstrup, president of the American Evangelical Lutheran Church, gave the dedication address. Also, present at the service was Rev. Alfred Jensen and Rev. Valdemar S. Jensen, former pastor of Oak Hill in 1903. A noon dinner and program with senior choir and junior choir participating, along with greetings from other guest pastors were then held. There were 340 people in attendance.
The dedication of the new building had great meaning for the two congregations who had come together. The congregation received 100 new members between February 1960 and July 1963. On November 4, 1961, Darrell and Bertha Schroeter were the first couple to be married in the new church.
A new Baldwin organ as installed in 1971. Organists who had served were: Marie Nelson Christensen, Anna Hoegh Hansen, Elva Nelsen, Lavonne Esbeck, Evalyn Nelson, Eva Plambeck Hansen, and Margaret Hansen Parmley Sonntag. Present organist and pianist is Sue Hoegh, with Vicky Sorensen as substitute organist.
In 2011, the old bell tower was taken down and a new one, designed by Erv Heinrichs, was erected on the site. It was painted by Jody Best Wilson and Sara Best McCoy and paid for by the children of Harold and Olivia Hoegh in memory of their parents, since Harold had been instrumental in the construction of the original bell tower.
Pastors who have served the Brayton congregation:
- Joseph Sibert ....................1958-1965
- Leland Molgaard................1965-1967
- Richard Solberg.................1967-1974
- David LaMaster..................1974-1977
- Robert Lang.......................1978-1982
- Martin Reed.......................1982-1984
- John Emerson....................1984-1988
- Joe Andersen.....................1988-1989
- Steven Frock......................1989-Spring 2021