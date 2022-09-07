Splash pad poll coming soon

Another splash pad presentation was held Tuesday night at the chamber meeting room. Park board members and members of the public have been attending meetings with different companies about building a splash pad in Atlantic.

ATLANTIC – Parks and Recreation officials agreed Tuesday to seek more public input on what features should be included in a possible new splash pad, and chamber officials offered to create a poll on Facebook to get that input.

