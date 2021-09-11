AUDUBON – The Audubon Wheelers continued their streak with a win over Fremont Mills 62-20 on Friday during homecoming week.
Both teams started drives that stalled in the first quarter, until Audubon was able to convert on a pass to senior Matt Beisswenger from their own 20 yard line for their first touchdown. With 2:14 left in the first quarter, the score was Audubon 7, Fremont Mills 0. They followed that up with a running touchdown by senior Gavin Smith from their own 37 yard line at the 8:18 mark in the second quarter.
Fremont Mills answered with their first score not long after that -6:07 in the second quarter- on a pass to junior Taylor Reed, making the score Audubon 14, Fremont Mills 6. Audubon responded by scoring on the following kickoff, and also with another running touchdown by Smith, and with 3:10 left in the half Audubon was now ahead 28-6. The half ended with Fremont Mills putting together a drive to give them their second score, thanks to a pass to junior Owen Thornton.
Audubon added two more touchdowns in the third quarter — another run by Smith at the 9:02 mark and a run by senior Carter Andreasen with 1 second left in the quarter- and two more runs by Smith and a run by sophomore Evan Alt in the fourth quarter. Fremont Mills junior Payten Vanhouten would catch a pass at the 1 yard line near the 10:56 mark in the fourth quarter to give the Knights their last score of the game.
Audubon Coach Sean Birks chalked up the team’s win to executing the game plan.
“You draw up the X’s and O’s up to go do it, but you’ve got to go execute it,” he said. “And I thought tonight our guys executed it. We converted third downs, we converted fourth downs. That was the most complete game we’ve played against the best team we’ve played. They were physical. They were impressive. To beat them by 43, I’m proud of our guys.”
The team will take on Exira EHK in Exira next week, and Birks said to continue to do well, they have to focus on the upcoming task, and keep working hard.
“It’s a big game for us,” he said. “and I would say the same answer (no matter who we’re playing). For us to win a district, and get home field advantage in the playoff, we have to run the table. So that means we have to go one week at a time, get one win at a time, and keep plugging away.”