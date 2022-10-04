Kirk Tyler, the long-time leader of Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company, announced to employees Monday that Rob Feeney and his wife, Jessica, have become majority owners of the company. Rob will become the CEO and Kirk will remain Chairman of the Board. Tyler, who succeeded his own father, Jim, as leader of the family-owned company, is a 48-year veteran of Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company.

