Mardesen wins $10,000 lottery prize

CLIVE – Amy Mardesen of Atlantic won $10,000 from the Iowa Lottery, and picked up her check last Friday.
Mardesen didn’t want to comment about the win other than she feels blessed that it happened to her.
“It’s a huge blessing,” she said. “Huge blessing.”
Mardesen won when playing the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, 1408 E. Seventh St. in Atlantic, and claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
The $100,000 Mega Crossword is a $10 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.30 and 38 top prizes of $100,000. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit www.ialottery.com.