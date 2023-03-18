Spring Break Fun!

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Atlantic Youth Services Librarian Sue Petersen and Atlantic Library Director Michelle Andersen are pictured with one board game Yahtzee available to play during a family game night at the library on March 21 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Library officials are offering several spring break programs during the week of March 20 since spring break for Atlantic students will be held that week.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Atlantic students who may be looking for activities to do the week of March 20- since it’s spring break week- can find special spring break programs at the Atlantic Library. On March 20, an all ages program about Earth Day will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. and participants will make mini greenhouses. On March 21, a family board game night will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and there will be a variety of board games available to play.

