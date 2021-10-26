Local resident weighs in on Haiti’s situation

ATLANTIC – Atlantic resident Rich Perry and members of the United Church of Christ in Atlantic have supported residents of Haiti for years.While recently the country has been in the news for gangs kidnapping people and holding them for ransom, Perry says his experience was much different back in 2018.
A gang known as 400 Mawozo has kidnapped and threatened to kill 17 Americans and one Canadian if they don’t receive $1 million per person. The people are part of an Ohio-based group known as Christian Aid Ministries.
Perry said church members have been working with a couple- whose wife has ties to Orange City- to help Haitians in an area that is 65 miles north and west of Port-au-Prince, where there hasn’t been gang activity.
“They are 65 miles north and slightly west of Port-au-Prince,” Perry said. “They are clear up in an area that is pretty well isolated from the things that have been going on.”
How long that will last is a good question, Perry says, because he doesn’t believe the gang activity will stop until the government becomes stable. In July, Haiti’s president was assassinated.
“The political situation is a total mess,” Perry said. “The assassination of the president in July really put things on end. The country is just in a sad state of affairs. And yet, Haiti has been that way for years. This isn’t anything new. It’s just more desperation than they have in the most recent years.”
Perry said the area they are helping in is mostly agricultural, and local resident Fred Kay even went on one of their trips to teach them how to raise chickens. It also includes a university that offers classes in agronomy, education, theology and medicine. He said the former president was an advocate of the university and the work the couple and church members were doing. The president wanted to use them as an example for Haitians “to help people lift themselves up.” Perry doesn’t know where that stands now since the assassination.
Perry only remembers one scary incident in Haiti — when there was an armed man harassing residents in the same place he and the group were — but he said one Haitian they were working with took control of the situation.
“He just went straight to the individual and said ‘now we’re not going to have any of this in our area. You get the hell out of here.’ And basically, it happened. When it’s just one individual, and not a gang, you can do that.”
Perry said no mission trips are planned at this time, but they continue to work to get Christmas gifts to children there. It’s a little more costly, because items can’t be shipped in by barge to Port-au-Prince, instead they have to be flown in to a different port from Florida.
Perry said beyond that they send their thoughts and prayer to the people there.
“We just pray for the Haitian people and specifically the area we have worked with,” he said.