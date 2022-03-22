ATLANTIC — The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved a water use permit Tuesday, pending DNR approval, that could allow the Atlantic Golf and Country Club to pump water from the Nishnabotna River to water the course.
The plan calls for installing a pump and water line running just over a mile from the river to a holding pond at the golf course. Country Club officials told the board that finding a reliable water supply has been an ongoing problem and most recently several wells in the area have gone dry.
If approved by the DNR, approximately 200,000 gallons a day would be diverted from the river to the golf course through a 6 inch pipe.
Mick Allen told the supervisors that their approval was the first step in the process.
“We spoke with the DNR and they said the first step is here,” he said. “I think what we need is just your blessing so that we can now go to the DNR,” he added.
Board members supported the idea, but noted that authority for the project lay with the DNR rather than them.
“It’s one of those things I don’t think we really hold that much authority over,” Chairman Steve Baier said. “It’s more of a consensus to put our blessing on this project. I think where you guys are going to run into your hoops is going to be dealing with the DNR. As far as I’m concerned as a supervisor — it sounds like a good project to meet the needs you have.”
“So long as you get the necessary environmental permits and the approval of the DNR there is no reason why we would stand in the way.”