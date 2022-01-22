ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Personnel and Finance Committee approved a draft of a job description for the pool manager’s duties and a tentative wage of $14 per hour for the council to consider at its next meeting on Feb. 2.
Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen previously told the Atlantic Park and Recreation Board that they did not have official job descriptions for some park staff positions, and wanted to have one to clarify what duties are expected of the pool manager.
Rasmussen said there were some issues last year involving the pool manager’s duties, specifically what mechanical issues the manager would be responsible for, and what park staff should handle.
“The issue we ran into last year is what mechanical issue is and is not the responsibility of the manager and which comes back onto the park staff and some if it was- ‘yeah that’s a legitimate concern and should come to us and we appreciate that’ and (sometimes) I would show up and it’s a bolt. We have bolts, you’re supplied bolts, you’re supplied the wrenches to do it. This is something that could be handled in house without pulling us away from other duties.”
Duties involve overseeing pool operations, and the person needs to have lifeguard, CPR, first aid and pool operation certification. Rasmussen said they could start advertising for the manager position after it was approved.