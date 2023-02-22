Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 12F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 12F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.